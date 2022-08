Entertainment Wrap, August 30

Sidhu Moosewala's song Jaandi Vaar release hits roadblock after late rapper's parents appeal to Court. Anushka Sharma pads up as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress, first look out; Virat Kohli is all hearts. Shilpa Shetty's 10-year-old son Viaan Raj starts new business venture, actress proud of her 'Gen Z' kid