Entertainment Wrap August 1

Kartik Aaryan drops first look from their romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha on Kiara Advani's birthday; Actress Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek's' trail-blazing Uhura, dies at 89; Shilpa Shinde to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s new season. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.