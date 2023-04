Entertainment Wrap, April 01

Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer & others dazzle at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening. Salman Khan joins SRK's family Gauri, Aryan & Suhana at Ambani's event, fans go 'Mashallah'. Shah Rukh Khan looks smoking hot in BTS pics from NMACC launch. Priyanka Chopra hugs Karan Johar days after 'cornered in Bollywood' remark.