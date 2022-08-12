हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Independence Day
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Entertainment Wrap, 12 August
Laal Singh Chaddha sees low opening | Sussane Khan gets trolled | Hrithik Roshan recreates childhood photo with sisters on Raksha Bandhan | Watch more on DNA entertainment wrap.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
Shrikant Tyagi, arrested for bullying Noida woman, expresses regret, says 'she is like my...'
Raju Srivastava health update: Sunil Pal says comedian is out of danger after suffering heart attack
DNA Special: Souring alliances a matter of concern or part of BJP’s national political plan?
JEE Advanced 2022 registration to end TODAY at jeeadv.nic.in, check direct link, steps to fill out application form
‘Freebie culture draining financial health of states’: Outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu ahead of Gujarat, Himachal polls
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya ...
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling h...
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6...
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pu...
Viral Photos of the Day: Karee...
Speed Reads
More
UK police caught thief hiding inside teddy bear, netizens react to viral post
Wordle 419 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 12
NTA JEE Advanced 2022: Important tips to ace engineering entrance exam
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: IAS Tina Dabi takes broom in her hands for 'Clean Jaisana Abhiyan', sweeps Rajasthan streets
TS EAMCET 2022 result expected soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: How to download
Most Watched
More
PM Modi inaugurates Indian Oil 2G Ethanol Plant at Panipat R...
National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after 2n...
Watch: After 16 years, India’s women’s hockey team win bronz...
Coast Guard Chief VS Pathania flies newly inducted ALH Mark ...
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi celebrates with daughters of PMO mai...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Independence Day
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall