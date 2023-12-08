Dunki Trailer Review SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions packed with humour

Dunki, which is set to release on December 21, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. It also features Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s maiden collaboration - Dunki - is set to hit theatres on December 21. The makers have already released a teaser and two songs, and now the trailer has been unveiled as Drop 4.