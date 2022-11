Drishyam 2 Review: Netizens give thumbs up to Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer

One of the most awaited crime thriller, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, debuted in theatres on Friday (November 18). The story picks up after Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn), who commits a crime, has been let off the hook due to the lack of evidence.