DNA Movie Review: Thor Love and Thunder brings what was needed in MCU phase 4

Marvel Studio's most-awaited film, Thor Love And Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, has finally hit the theatres. The film revolves around Thor, who comes back to shape, and puts up a great team to fight against Gorr, the God Butcher. If you are a MCU fan, you will love the new Asgard and thor's adventure.