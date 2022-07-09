DNA Movie Review Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha is a predictable story with electric action scenes

The sequel of Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer action-thriller- Khuda Haafiz is out in the cinemas now. This story is almost similar to Khuda Haafiz 1. The story, though stretched, maintains an even balance among the sub-plots. Some twists are well-timed while others turn out to be predictable.