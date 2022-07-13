DNA Exclusive Taapsee Pannu plans to work at relaxed pace in future know her plans

Taapsee Pannu is all set to channel 'women in blue' spirit on screens. Sports drama based on Mithali Raj 'Shabaash Mithu' will hit the cinemas soon. Taapsee opens up about how she transformed into the role of ace cricketer Mithali Raj. In this exclusive interview know all about Taapsee Pannu's future plans.