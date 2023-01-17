Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

DNA Entertainment Wrap, January 17

Shah Rukh Khan watches Pathaan with wife Gauri, kids Suhana, Aryan & Abdu Rozik finds fan in adult star Johnny Sins, latter's comment on singer's latest song suprises netizens, watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Deanne Pandey drops unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha from Alanna Panday's reception, says 'so much love'
5 most beautiful temples in India one should visit in 2023
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.