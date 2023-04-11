हिंदी में पढ़ें
DNA Entertainment Wrap, April 11
Salman Khan receives another life threat, caller threatens to 'eliminate' actor on April 30 & Kim Kardashian roped in for American Horror Story with Emma Roberts, watch more in DNA ENT Wrap.
Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls to be held in two phases on May 4 and 11
Watch: Bride in Uttar Pradesh opens fire 4 times in her wedding, Groom is clueless
CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni’s decade old tweet goes viral after Ravindra Jadeja’s one hand stunner in IPL 2023 match
Security beefed up in Punjab’s Bathinda amid Amritpal Singh's rumoured call for Baisakhi congregation
Makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Project K reveal 'practically impossible, very expensive' costumes of villains
Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional
Watch: LSG's Nicholas Pooran smashes 50 in just 15 balls vs RCB, fastest in IPL 2023
Elon Musk follows PM Modi on Twitter, sparks massive speculation
Mika Singh seeks to quash 2006 molestation case for forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant, moves Bombay High Court
NEET UG 2023 registration window re-opens tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in: Revised dates and more here
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
