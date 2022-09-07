DNA Big Screen Watch Salman Khan gives a sneak peek into Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan clocked 34 years in the Indian Film Industry on August 26 this year. As a token of gratitude for showering him with love all through these years, the actor dropped a sneak-peek of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan today (September 5, 2022). The movie was earlier titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.