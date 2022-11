DNA Big Screen: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to become parents soon? Salman Khan drops a hint

Salman Khan has dropped a hint that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal can be expected to have a baby soon. Varun appeared on Bigg Boss 16 to promote 'Bhediya' with his co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo played some fun games with the show's host, Salman. In a fun segment, Salman handed a soft toy to Varun as a prop.