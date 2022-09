DNA Big Screen: Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor become marriage gurus at Koffee with Karan

The latest episode of filmmaker Karan Johar's celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 7, which dropped on Thursday, saw 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' father-son duo, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, gracing the much coveted Koffee couch. During the almost hour-long show, conversations among the guests and the host swung from topics of infidelity, and role-playing to nepotism, and much more.