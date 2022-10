DNA Big Screen: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to marry in December?

The rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot later this year and the two stars have also locked a date in December 2022 for their wedding, as per the latest reports. If these rumours are to be believed, this will be the second biggest Bollywood wedding of the year after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage in April.