DNA Big Screen: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik divorced now? Couple's close friend reveals new details

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are going to be officially divorced. As per close friends of the couple, they have decided to part ways already and only formalities are now left before they paper work is done. Sania is currently in Dubai while Malik is in Pakistan, working for A Sports during the T20 World Cup 2022 as an expert.