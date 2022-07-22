DNA Big Screen Samantha and Akshay made a laugh riot at Koffee with Karan

One of our guilty pleasures, KJo’s show, Koffee With Karan is back again with yet another brewing episode. You must have already seen the guests of the third episode but for those of you who didn’t, don’t worry we are here. She is one of the biggest stars in Tamil and Telugu cinema and made a spectacular debut with her series The Family Man 2 and he too is quite the family man.