DNA Big Screen: RRR wins big again, bags 'Best Foreign Film' at Critics Choice Awards 2023

The 28th Critics Choice Awards were held on Monday IST, and once again, SS Rajamouli's RRR has made India proud, as the film scored two awards. RRR won Best Song award for Naatu Naatu, as well as Best Foreign Language film. RRR was also nominated for Best Director, Best Picture and Best Visual Effects.