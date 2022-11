DNA Big Screen: Netizens lash out at Sajid Khan for abusing Gautam Vig, "Sajid's real face is out"

Recently a huge fight broke out in the Bigg Boss 16 house after actor Gautam Vig sacrificed all the groceries and ration to attain the captaincy for the 5th week. Following the same Gautam faced heavy backlash and the wrath of the contestants. Reacting to which Sajid Khan even abused Gautam for being mean by sacrificing the ration.