DNA Big Screen: Koffee With Karan episode featuring Laal Singh Chaddha stars will put you to sleep

Another episode of Koffee With Karan 7 has brewed and it features Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The two made a fairly 'boring' appearance on the chat show, according to viewers, amid the ongoing online boycott of their film.