Know who was supposed to play Rishab Shetty's character in Kantara

Rishab Shetty recalled that he had offered Kantara to Puneeth Rajkumar, who was ready to go the extra mile for the film. Puneeth Rajkumar was offered Kantara. The Kannada movie Kantara has taken the country's pop cultural scene by storm. It is one of the biggest success stories of Indian cinema in 2022.