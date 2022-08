DNA Big Screen: Kiara and Sidharth getting married in December? reveals Shahid Kapoor on KWK7

After Sidharth Malhotra, it’s time for his ladylove, actress Kiara Advani, to spill the beans on their relationship on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan. In the last episode of KWK season 7, Sidharth almost confirmed his relationship with Kiara. The duo has worked together in Karan’s production ‘Shershaah’.