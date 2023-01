DNA Big Screen: KGF Chapter 3 will go on floors in 2025; Yash might get replaced in KGF 5

In 2022, Yash and his KGF Chapter 2 amazed the cine-goers, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Since the release of KGF 2, fans have been hyped and excited for KGF Chapter 3. If you have seen the film, you know that the third part was announced in the mid-credit sequence.