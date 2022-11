DNA Big Screen: Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her social media presence, says it helps her pay EMIs

Janhvi Kapoor may lead a glamourous life off-screen, however, her on-screen image has always seen her play the girl next door. Opening up about the same, Janhvi, in a recent interview, said that her social media, documenting her off-screen shenanigans, was for her to 'have fun' and pay off her EMIs.