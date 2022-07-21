DNA Big Screen How Ranbir Kapoor is in transition from being an actor to hero Bollywood needs

Ranbir Kapoor, who has done a number of unconventional roles in his career with films like Tamasha, Barfi, and Rocket Singh, has said his choices have left his dreams of becoming a Hindi film hero incomplete. Ranbir recalled that he wanted to be a hero like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan, and misses getting cheers like them from the audience.