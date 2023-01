DNA Big Screen: BTS' Suga recalls scary meltdown after break announcement, praises members

Suga also spoke about the furore that erupted after the band announced that they had to go on a break, and the several assumptions that began to spread, saying they had broken up and quit as a team. “We look coolest as a team… I really love them so much. Since I'm a part of it, I love BTS as a fan as well.