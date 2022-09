DNA Big Screen: Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt reacts to #boycottBrahmastra trend

Brahmastra is all set to be released on September 9, 2022. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Before its release, the film had been facing boycott calls. While promoting the film in Delhi, Alia was asked to comment on the current ‘climate’ (referring to the boycott calls) in which the film is releasing. To this, Bhatt had a very cheeky reply.