DNA Big Screen Anupam Kher reacts to boycott trends and targets Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha

Anupam Kher targeted Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and stated that "good movies find ways to work." Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher said that boycott trends can't affect a movie if it is being loved by the people.