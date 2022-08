DNA Big Screen: Aamir Khan in shock after failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, actor to refund money?

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha faced boycotts and protests across the country and it failed to create good numbers at the box office. The film has its opening of Rs 12 crore, which is said to have been the lowest opening figure of any Aamir Khan film in the last 13 years.