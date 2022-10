Diwali 2022: Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol glam up Anand Pandit’s Diwali party

Saturday night was no less than a star-studded affair in BTown. With Diwali being around the corner, producer Anand Pandit hosted a lavish Diwali party for the film fraternity. Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and many celebs were spotted.