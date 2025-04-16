Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya Heading For Divorce After 9-Year Of Marriage Couple Breaks Silence

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Heading For Divorce After 9-Year Of Marriage? Couple Breaks Silence Divyanka Tripathi’s husband, Vivek Dahiya, has broken his silence about the couple’s alleged divorce rumours. At a recent event, Dahiya clarified that the divorce reports are merely rumours and revealed that rather than paying attention to it, he and Divyanka just laugh it off