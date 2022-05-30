Disney, Marvel Studios can benefit from massive Indian talent: Piyush Goyal at Mumbai International Film Festival

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal attended the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival on May 29. While addressing the event, Piyush Goyal said that the film industry should focus more on animation films as the field holds countless possibilities. “More focus should be given to animations. If production giants like Disney, Marvel Studios and Warner Bros make films in the country, they'll benefit from massive Indian talent,” he said.