Directed by Neil Jordan, Marlowe premieres in London, featuring Liam Neeson as the iconic detective

Liam Neeson was back on the red carpet for the 100th time. His latest film 'Marlowe' premiered in London. Directed by Neil Jordan, the film is based on John Braville's novel 'The Black Eyed Blonde'. Neeson takes on the lead role in 'Marlowe'. He stars alongside Jessica Lange, Diane Kruger and Ian Hart.