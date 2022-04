Dhanush looks fierce in action avatar of Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man

And it's a special day for all Dhanush fans as the first look of the actor has been shared by the makers of The Gray Man on social media. Talking about his look, the Atrangi Re star looks fierce and action-packed mode as we see him on a car's roof with a cut on his forehead. His intense avatar definitely raises our anticipation for this project.