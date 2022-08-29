Search icon
Deepika to Bumrah: Celebrities spotted in a classy way

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone made a classy appearance at the airport in Mumbai. The diva was too cool to stop and pose for the paparazzi. South Indian sensation Hansika Motwani made her fans drool in her sizzling look outside a restaurant. The baby faced actor was in shimmers and whites as she made her way to the restaurant. Veteran actor Sushmita Sen was captured with her daughter in Mumbai. The actor left an everlasting taste as usual as she posed in her co ords. Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah was snapped outside a restaurant in Bandra. The cricketer easily managed to make heads turn in his casual attire.

