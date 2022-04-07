Dasvi Abhishek Bachchan Yami Gautam Nimrat Kaur take us inside Agra Central Jail

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur take us inside the Agra Central Jail as they talk about shooting Dasvi, their Netflix film, at the Agra Central Jail amid the real prisoners. Abhishek shows off the graffiti created by the prisoners, and also walks us through how difficult or easy it was to be shooting the film inside the cell.