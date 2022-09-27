Search icon
Dadasaheb Phalke Award to be conferred to veteran actress Asha Parekh

Legendary actor Asha Parekh will be accorded prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. Union Minister Anurag Thakur on September announced the news. Known as the 'Hit Girl' of Indian cinema, Asha Parekh started her career at the age of ten and appeared in many commercially successful films throughout her career. She was the highest-paid actor (female) of her time and was one of the most successful actors (female) of the 1960s and 1970s. She is considered one of the most influential actors of all-time in Hindi cinema. Her most iconic films include: 'Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai' (1961), 'Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon' (1963), 'Teesri Manzil' (1966), 'Baharon Ke Sapne' (1967), 'Pyar Ka Mausam' (1969), 'Kati Patang' (1970) and Caravan (1971) among several others. In 1992, she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for her contribution to the field of cinema

