Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar makes grand entry at trailer launch of ‘Cuttputlli’

Superstar Akshay Kumar made a grand entry at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie ‘Cuttputlli’. He left the audience in awe with his jaw-dropping performance at the event. The actor donned a white suit. The movie is a psychological thriller. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on September 02.