Controversial documentary 'To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self' wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards

The controversial documentary 'To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self' won Best Film at Hong Kong Film Awards. The documentary is directed by Mabel Cheung. It chronicles the lives of six secondary school students growing up in turbulent Hong Kong over a decade. The screenings were pulled from cinemas after some interviewees claimed they did not consent to public screenings.