Confirmed! Sanjay Dutt to play 'Blind Don' in Hera Pheri 3, fans excited | Bollywood

Hera Pheri 3 has already created a lot of buzz. Akshay Kumar has joined Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal to extend their iconic roles from the comedy classic in the third installment. Now Sanjay Dutt has also confirmed being a part of the movie and revealed his character details.