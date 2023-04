Citadel: The espionage series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, premieres in London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden attended the premiere of their spy series 'Citadel' in London. Actors put in a year and a half of hard work to make the action scenes look and feel credible. The actors say they performed the majority of their own stunts. "Citadel" starts streaming globally on Prime Video on April 28.