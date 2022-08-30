Search icon
Chris Rock Declines Offer To Host 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap

Comedian Chris Rock has reportedly declined an offer to host the Oscars next year after he was slapped by actor Will Smith during this year's award ceremony back in March,2022.

