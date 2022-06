Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum arrive at 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Los Angeles premiere

Jurassic World Dominion is all set to release this week and ahead of the same, the lead cast took to the red carpet for its LA premiere. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum stepped out on June 6 to celebrate the third instalment in the Jurassic World trilogy in their stylish best avatars. Sam Neill was missing from the premiere.