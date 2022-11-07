Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Celebs Spotted with DNA, November 7

Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora were spotted in Mumbai & Bollywood star sisters Shilpa and Shamita were snapped in Mumbai, watch more on Celebs Spotted.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
Diwali 2022: Seven different ways Diwali is celebrated in different states of India
Who is Sultan of Brunei, now longest-serving living monarch following British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's death
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN Classes 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT at dge.tn.gov.in: Check how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.