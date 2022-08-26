Search icon
Celebs Spotted with DNA, August 26

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria opted for ethnic wear for the outing & B-town babe Mouni Roy Nambiar made her fans drool at the airport in Mumbai, watch more on celebs spotted with DNA.

