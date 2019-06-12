Celebrities enjoy wrap up party of Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming flick ‘The Sky Is Pink’

The cast and crew of ‘The Sky Is Pink’ enjoyed its wrap up party in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs including Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf were seen in the party. Priyanka Chopra looked ethereal in white during the event. Helmed by Shonali Bose, ‘The Sky Is Pink’ has Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in pivotal roles. The Sky Is Pink is reportedly based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. The film is slated for an October, 2019 release, and will mark Priyanka’s return to Bollywood after a gap of three years.