Celeb Spotted Disha Patani jets off in style Janhvi papped post Pilates session

The paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at different locations in Mumbai. Disha Patani was clicked at Mumbai airport. As gorgeous as ever, Disha Patani opted for a tank top paired with powder blue joggers. She completed her look with a sling bag. She will be next seen in movie ‘Suriya 42’. Janhvi Kapoor was photographed in Mumbai. The actress donned a casual outfit for her gym look. She was seen wearing a beige tank top and orange shorts along with it. Janhvi will be next seen in movie ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’.