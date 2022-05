Cannes Film Festival 2022: Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin & other Bollywood celebs to grace red carpet

Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and Nayanthara will be part of the Indian delegation at the red carpet of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.