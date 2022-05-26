Cannes 2022 Shakira Tom Hanks Austin Butler Kylie Minogue hit the red carpet for Elvis premiere

Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, strutted up the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this evening for its global debut, which was met with thunderous ovation inside the Palais. The audience rose to its feet after the end credits of the Warner Bros. film, clapped in time before the lights came up, and stayed standing for 10 minutes, setting a 2022 festival record.