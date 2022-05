Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur, Nambi Narayanan attend premiere of R Madhavan's film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on May 19 attended the premiere of the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' directed by R Madhavan. Music maestro AR Rahman was also present at the event.